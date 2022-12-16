Praise, gifts for liquor store worker who gave up shoes to homeless man

A Twin Cities liquor store worker who gave the shoes off her feet to a man experiencing homelessness last week has received widespread praise and rewards for her selfless actions.

Ta Leia Thomas, also known as "Ace," has attracted headlines since Brooklyn Center Liquor shared store surveillance footage that showed the moment she gave her favorite pair of purple retro Jordans to a homeless man who asked for boxes to wear on his feet.

Since then, Thomas says her store manager, Tom Agnes, gifted her new shoes, while other free pairs of sneakers have been sent in by Jordan Central and footwear designer Mache.

"I overnighted these custom 7s to Minnesota... surprised her at work earlier today with not only these shoes but some other surprises as well. Ace I want to thank you again for being awesome," Mache said in an Instagram post.

The Vikings also gifted her tickets to Saturday's afternoon matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We became aware of the original Facebook post after multiple Vikings fans reached out to alert us, and we decided to get involved to recognize Ace’s generosity. It’s important for us to highlight compassionate acts such as this year round, but particularly around the holidays, in the hopes that it could inspire others to do the same," a spokesperson with the Vikings said.

Thomas will also be bringing Agnes along to the game.

"We also received on-field passes," Agnes told Bring Me The News. "I am hopeful she gets to meet some players."

"I love my manager and my team. I love all my employees like family," Thomas added.

Thomas was able to meet some former Vikings recently, taking photos with Chad Greenway and John Randle while also receiving a signed football.

Further efforts are underway to help Thomas and her mother, who she describes as her "whole world," after it emerged that they live together but with only one bed. Agnes says he and other employees are pooling money to get them a second bed.

The man who walked inside the liquor store had asked for boxes to wear as makeshift shoes prior to Thomas offering hers. She noted that she's always the type of person to give back, giving credit to her upbringing as a child.

"I was raised to volunteer and give to the homeless. I’ve been there before. I didn’t hesitate to give. It made my day to see him happy," she said.

Winter clothing donation drive

Continuing the effort to help those in need, Thomas is now helping to organize a winter clothing drive in Brooklyn Center.

The liquor store along with Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) have partnered to launch "Ace's Warmth for the Winter Drive."

Thomas said she wants to run the donation drive for as long as she can for every season. The drive will be held at both Brooklyn Center Liquor locations at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing and 6930 Brooklyn Blvd.

"Let's follow Ace's lead and come together to extend a hand of friendship and support to our neighbors!" the charity organization said in a social media post.

Anyone can donate winter clothing items — such as hats, coats, mittens and shoes — to either liquor store location in Brooklyn Center. The drive is expected to go until at least through the end of the year.