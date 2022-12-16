Skip to main content
Outpouring of praise, gifts for liquor store worker who gave up shoes to homeless man

Outpouring of praise, gifts for liquor store worker who gave up shoes to homeless man

Multiple pairs of shoes were gifted to the liquor store worker after her selfless act.

Brooklyn Center Liquor

Multiple pairs of shoes were gifted to the liquor store worker after her selfless act.

A Twin Cities liquor store worker who gave the shoes off her feet to a man experiencing homelessness last week has received widespread praise and rewards for her selfless actions.

Ta Leia Thomas, also known as "Ace," has attracted headlines since Brooklyn Center Liquor shared store surveillance footage that showed the moment she gave her favorite pair of purple retro Jordans to a homeless man who asked for boxes to wear on his feet.

Since then, Thomas says her store manager, Tom Agnes, gifted her new shoes, while other free pairs of sneakers have been sent in by Jordan Central and footwear designer Mache.

AceNewShoes

"I overnighted these custom 7s to Minnesota... surprised her at work earlier today with not only these shoes but some other surprises as well. Ace I want to thank you again for being awesome," Mache said in an Instagram post.

The Vikings also gifted her tickets to Saturday's afternoon matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. 

"We became aware of the original Facebook post after multiple Vikings fans reached out to alert us, and we decided to get involved to recognize Ace’s generosity. It’s important for us to highlight compassionate acts such as this year round, but particularly around the holidays, in the hopes that it could inspire others to do the same," a spokesperson with the Vikings said.

Thomas will also be bringing Agnes along to the game.

"We also received on-field passes," Agnes told Bring Me The News. "I am hopeful she gets to meet some players."

"I love my manager and my team. I love all my employees like family," Thomas added.

Thomas was able to meet some former Vikings recently, taking photos with Chad Greenway and John Randle while also receiving a signed football.

ThomasGreenwayRandle

Further efforts are underway to help Thomas and her mother, who she describes as her "whole world," after it emerged that they live together but with only one bed. Agnes says he and other employees are pooling money to get them a second bed.

The man who walked inside the liquor store had asked for boxes to wear as makeshift shoes prior to Thomas offering hers. She noted that she's always the type of person to give back, giving credit to her upbringing as a child.

"I was raised to volunteer and give to the homeless. I’ve been there before. I didn’t hesitate to give. It made my day to see him happy," she said.

Winter clothing donation drive

Continuing the effort to help those in need, Thomas is now helping to organize a winter clothing drive in Brooklyn Center.

The liquor store along with Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) have partnered to launch "Ace's Warmth for the Winter Drive." 

Thomas said she wants to run the donation drive for as long as she can for every season. The drive will be held at both Brooklyn Center Liquor locations at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing and 6930 Brooklyn Blvd.

"Let's follow Ace's lead and come together to extend a hand of friendship and support to our neighbors!" the charity organization said in a social media post.

Anyone can donate winter clothing items — such as hats, coats, mittens and shoes — to either liquor store location in Brooklyn Center. The drive is expected to go until at least through the end of the year.

Next Up

318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
MN News

Praise, gifts for liquor store worker who gave up shoes to homeless man

Multiple pairs of shoes were gifted to the liquor store worker after her selfless act.

snow
MN Weather

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.05.11 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Target Center

Shows will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 9.02.34 AM
MN News

Veteran, family-of-nine see home destroyed by electrical fire

A GoFundMe is raising money to support the family, as well as to pay for cremation services for the four cats that died in the fire.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.01.55 AM
MN News

Savage man charged with gun crimes praised mass shooters, sought to join Nazi groups

The 20-year-old allegedly tried to buy hand grenades from a government informant.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 7.35.48 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi slams through closure gate on I-94

Road conditions in North Dakota are brutal for a third straight day Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 9.13.06 PM
MN News

Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.38.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

The artsy neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 4.06.33 PM
MN Business

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

Pearson's, founded in 1909, is best known as the maker of the Salted Nut Roll and Nut Goodie.

winter storm mon-thurs
MN News

Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota

One person has died on Minnesota roads during the snow, with around 10 injured.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 2.51.57 PM
MN News

Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot during police incident in New Auburn, few details released hours later

The BCA is investigating the incident.

Related

318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
MN Lifestyle

Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man

The man asked for boxes to use as makeshift shoes before the woman offered hers.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

MN Food & Drink

These 10 cities have the best performing liquor stores in Minnesota

Sales at municipal liquor stores have increased for 22 years in a row.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center

She was sitting in the passenger seat the day Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

police lights
MN News

Search for MN mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination

The woman's and child's whereabouts are unknown at this time.