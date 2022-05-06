Skip to main content
Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.

MnDOT, via @MN_Crime, Twitter

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Two people were arrested after a shooting in Bloomington ended with a police pursuit and a crash Thursday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 8500 block of 2nd Avenue at around 7 p.m.

While nobody was injured in the shooting, it was reported that the suspects had fled in a sedan, which officers caught up with and began pursuing.

The pursuit entered Eagan, where the suspects eventually crashed into another vehicle on an exit ramp of Highway 77 at Cliff Road.

Video footage from the crash shows the suspects speeding into the intersection at a red light and crashing into the other car. Both cars are driven off the road.

Police were then able to take both the driver and passenger into custody. The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with possible injuries, according to the department. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 7.09.33 AM
MN News

Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Discipline for 13 Missouri students after hazing left Minnesotan with brain damage

University sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 6.57.01 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus, then dies in second crash

It happened in Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner pleads guilty to setting fire to his St. Cloud bar

The Press Bar and Parlor burned down in February 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 3.21.36 PM
MN News

Police release bodycam after Daunte Wright's mom says officer 'grabbed' her

Brooklyn Center police say they were investigating a homicide when Katie Wright began filming officers.

James Blue
MN News

Driver that crashed and killed Motzko, Schuneman sentenced to prison

James Blue was twice over the legal limit and was going as fast as 99 mph seconds before the crash last year.

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Union: Workers on Vikings development allege widespread wage theft

Labor organizers say the claims are being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN Food & Drink

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.50.04 AM
MN News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect crashed into squad cars, led police on 100 mph I-494 chase

The incident occurred early Sunday morning.

Police lights
MN News

St. Paul robbery ends with pursuit, crash, standoff in Minneapolis

Following the crash, the suspect remained in the car for four hours of negotiations with a SWAT Team.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 9.02.35 AM
MN News

11-vehicle pileup caught on video on Eagan bridge

The incident occurred on Highway 77 at Interstate 35.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

2 teens arrested after fleeing St. Paul police, hitting 2 officers

One of the teenagers is a suspect in an October shooting that injured a person's foot.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 11.34.06 AM
MN News

Fugitives from Mississippi shooting arrested in Minnesota

The men were allegedly involved in a shooting at a gas station Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Teen arrested in connection to recent St. Cloud shootings

The shootings, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, did not result in injury or property damage.