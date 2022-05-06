Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

Two people were arrested after a shooting in Bloomington ended with a police pursuit and a crash Thursday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 8500 block of 2nd Avenue at around 7 p.m.

While nobody was injured in the shooting, it was reported that the suspects had fled in a sedan, which officers caught up with and began pursuing.

The pursuit entered Eagan, where the suspects eventually crashed into another vehicle on an exit ramp of Highway 77 at Cliff Road.

Video footage from the crash shows the suspects speeding into the intersection at a red light and crashing into the other car. Both cars are driven off the road.

Police were then able to take both the driver and passenger into custody. The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with possible injuries, according to the department.