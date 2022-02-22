Skip to main content
Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Stillwater prison

It's the second such attack in less than a month.

McGhiever, Wikimedia Commons

Stillwater prison was still on lockdown Monday after two correctional officers were injured in an attack by an inmate.

The attack happened at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, with the officers assaulted while conducting a routine search, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Public workers union AFSCME Council 5 says one of the officers was punched repeatedly in the face, while the other also suffered injuries that were not disclosed.

One was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater and the other to Regions Hospital for treatment. Both were later released, though one of them has not yet been able to return to work.

The inmate responsible has been moved to Minnesota's only maximum security prison: MCF-Oak Park Heights.

It's the second such attack in less than a month at Stillwater Prison. It was reported at the end of January that two correctional officers had been assaulted by an inmate again during a routine search.

MCF-Stillwater was also where correctional officer Joseph Gomm died following an assault by an inmate in 2018.

“Our union remains gravely concerned with the increase in assaults on correctional security staff," an AFSCME Council 5 statement said.

"These attacks must never become normalized, nor viewed as routine and/or acceptable acts. Attacks on staff also cannot be met with a response as usual. These attacks are unacceptable and we call for accountability of those who commit these violent attacks on staff who conduct their work every day with integrity and bravery."

The union is also calling on the Department of Corrections for safety and security enhancements at the prison, saying they should take priority over programs aimed at reducing reoffending, which it argues will not work effectively "without proper safety and security ... in place first."

