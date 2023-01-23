Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area

Skip to main content
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. 

McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

In an update around 4 p.m., Langenfeld said authorities are continuing to attempt to make contact with the suspect, who is believed to be the only person inside the home. 

According to Langenfeld, the incident began after law enforcement made entry to the home to execute an arrest warrant. 

"At some point, rounds were fired," he said. 

Nearby residents are asked to find other places to stay tonight or be prepared to remain in their homes and continue sheltering in place during what could be a long night. 

"Please avoid all vehicle and foot traffic in the area of Linden Avenue E. and Pheasant Run until further notice," the city of Winsted shared in a notice to residents. "Emergency vehicles are on-site responding to an emergency."

Children from a nearby daycare were evacuated from the area as the situation evolved Monday, Langenfeld confirmed. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting local law enforcement at the scene. 

