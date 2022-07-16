Skip to main content

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

Gunny was found near Lake Bde Maka Ska, while Cooper was found near a St. Paul railroad.
Cooper and Gunny

Both of the dogs stolen from a St. Paul dog daycare earlier this week have been found.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at St. Paul Paws in Midway Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they learned that eight out of the 14 dogs at the daycare were kenneled.

Of the six dogs that were missing, three were found in the building and one was later found by police and animal control.

The two missing dogs were identified as Gunny, a white German Shepherd, and Cooper, a Miniature Pincher.

On Friday, the St. Paul Police Department annouced that Gunny had been returned to his owners. He was found running loose near Lake Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. A passerby spotted him and contacted his owners using the information on his tag.

And on Saturday, the department also confirmed a report from KSTP that Cooper had been found wandering near a railroad in St. Paul and had been returned. 

