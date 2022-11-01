Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

Two Twin Cities residents were killed Monday evening in a wrong-way crash on Interstate-694 in Fridley, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. when a 46-year-old Brooklyn Center man, driving a Ford Fusion, got on the ramp from University Avenue to eastbound I-694.

At the top of the ramp, the driver turned and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic, the State Patrol said.

The Ford Fusion then collided head-on with an eastbound Lexus SUV, killing both drivers.

The driver of the Ford Fusion has been identified as Julian E. Griffin. The Lexus driver has been identified as Mary L. Ruegsegger, 78, of Mounds View.

It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.