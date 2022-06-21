Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Skip to main content
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson asked to resign by city council, again

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

Two Harbors City Council/YouTube

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

For Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, he faces two options: resign, as recently proposed by the city council, or face a recall election later this summer. 

The city council voted on Monday during a special meeting for the mayor to resign from his position. Swanson was not in attendance and has been informed of the council's decision in writing. However, it remains unknown if anything will change, as Swanson can't be officially fired and will have to resign himself.

Council members said during the meeting they were unable to do the work they were elected to do due to the mayor's burden in office. 

"We have work that needs to be done. It has been nearly impossible the last six months to move forward with anything," said council member Robin Glaser. 

"If the mayor truly cared about the community, he would step down and let the healing begin."

The topic has been a hot one for months, as the mayor has faced growing scrutiny for multiple actions, such as potential conflicts of interest, alleged abuse of power and his since-deleted Twitter account that was filled with references to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3. 

A meeting was held earlier last month by city council members to discuss the mayor's future, to which the council agreed that if Swanson did not resign by a certain time a recall election will be held later this summer. 

Swanson held a press conference earlier this month where he stated he would not resign.

"What are the benefits if I get recalled?" Swanson asked the city hall room full of locals and reporters on June 1. "Those who seem to be the loudest have only carried a message of wanting things to go back the way they were."

"The best is yet to come. I will not resign. Thank you," he said, walking past reporters without taking any questions.

Bring Me The News reached out to Swanson for comment on the development and has yet to hear back as of Tuesday afternoon.

Next Up

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

289508639_338229998494750_1116200813276798607_n
MN News

Expired tabs leads to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

The 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Uptown.

Shan Fiorenza
MN News

Charges: Rochester football players assaulted opposing coach

The opposing coach was knocked unconscious, according to charges.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 21

The subvariant BA.5 is expected to replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang leaving Minnesota for California TV job

Vang's last day at KARE 11 was Friday, June 17.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after semi blows tire, collides with truck on I-35

A 22-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Pelican Bay in Nisswa, MN
MN News

Minnesota man dies while swimming in Pelican Lake

The 49-year-old Merrifield man was reportedly swimming from a pontoon.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 9.11.58 AM
MN News

Severe storm blows down tree, killing Minnesota man in camper

The tree came crashing down from a passing storm in central Minnesota Monday night.

Quarry Park Waite Park
MN News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man was up to 100 feet off the ground and suffering from heat exhaustion.

lightning
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southern Minnesota

Storms in southwest Minnesota are moving east:northeast Monday night.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan, Minnesota

The record heat didn't stop hundreds of Joe Keery fans from visiting Jordan, Minnesota on Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 7.53.11 PM
MN Business

Extreme heat knocks out refrigerators at south metro Costco

The high temp in the Twin Cities surged to 101 degrees Monday.

Related

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Controversial Two Harbors mayor told: Resign or face recall election

The mayor has come under scrutiny for unusual behavior this year.

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

turtinen two harbors
MN Weird

MN mayor in hot water for hawking $400M underwater hotel plan

The city council called a special meeting to discuss the mayor's public comments.

MN News

Twin Cities pastor resigns over inappropriate sex chats with woman

Mark Darling resigned earlier this summer.

MN News

Superior mayor who criticized Obama on Facebook asked to retract or resign

Screen Shot 2019-12-10 at 7.37.49 AM
MN News

Duluth City Council approves another bailout for Spirit Mountain

The ski resort was already facing challenges before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Screen Shot 2019-09-18 at 12.10.07 PM
MN News

Feud between council, mayor in Lakeland reaches boiling point

Council members and the mayor have been feuding for months.