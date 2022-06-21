Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

For Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, he faces two options: resign, as recently proposed by the city council, or face a recall election later this summer.

The city council voted on Monday during a special meeting for the mayor to resign from his position. Swanson was not in attendance and has been informed of the council's decision in writing. However, it remains unknown if anything will change, as Swanson can't be officially fired and will have to resign himself.

Council members said during the meeting they were unable to do the work they were elected to do due to the mayor's burden in office.

"We have work that needs to be done. It has been nearly impossible the last six months to move forward with anything," said council member Robin Glaser.

"If the mayor truly cared about the community, he would step down and let the healing begin."

The topic has been a hot one for months, as the mayor has faced growing scrutiny for multiple actions, such as potential conflicts of interest, alleged abuse of power and his since-deleted Twitter account that was filled with references to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3.

A meeting was held earlier last month by city council members to discuss the mayor's future, to which the council agreed that if Swanson did not resign by a certain time a recall election will be held later this summer.

Swanson held a press conference earlier this month where he stated he would not resign.

"What are the benefits if I get recalled?" Swanson asked the city hall room full of locals and reporters on June 1. "Those who seem to be the loudest have only carried a message of wanting things to go back the way they were."

"The best is yet to come. I will not resign. Thank you," he said, walking past reporters without taking any questions.

Bring Me The News reached out to Swanson for comment on the development and has yet to hear back as of Tuesday afternoon.