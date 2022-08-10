Skip to main content
Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson/YouTube

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

The people of Two Harbors have spoken: Mayor Chris Swanson is out.

Voters recalled the controversial mayor Tuesday night, voting on a question that reads, "Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?" Over 86% of voters — 1,149 votes, in all — answered "yes". A Resign and Recall committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the question on Tuesday's ballot.

Taking over for Swanson will be Two Harbors City Council President Ben Redden, until the November general election. 

Two Harbors City Council President Ben Redden

Two Harbors City Council President Ben Redden.

Swanson had been asked to resign from his position by the city council and residents in the area — twice — before Tuesday's vote. He declined to resign both times, with a recall vote being the decide-all. 

Swanson, who once proclaimed himself as a "visionary leader who loves his community of Two Harbors," responded to a call for his resignation in June, saying "The best is yet to come, I will not resign."

He has received public scrutiny over business dealings, with the state auditor finding that he may have not properly disclosed interests in organizations and businesses that went before the city council. Beyond that, Swanson was blasted for public comments he made about investment projects in the city, which included a proposal for a $400 million underwater hotel in Lake Superior. 

The mayor was also questioned for having the financial backing of an alleged billionaire podcast host, the identity of whom is unknown to the public, and was heavily criticized for making numerous references on Twitter to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3.

This past weekend, the Star Tribune reported that Swanson confirmed he had been on probation as a teenager relating to sexual assault allegations.

Bring Me The News reached out to Swanson Wednesday morning but have yet to hear back.

Next Up

thomas beach, bde maka ska - lake calhoun
MN News

3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli contamination

No illnesses have been reported, according to the MPRB.

Hockeyland1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

The documentary has received great reviews at numerous film festivals.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash

Police said the man's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

ATV
MN News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

The man was declared dead at the scene.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

The woman was shot only about a half-hour after a 14-year-old suffered critical injuries in an apparent accidental discharge.

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Arrows on target
MN News

Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm with an arrow.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesotans have voted and set the stage for the November elections.

Related

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Results of state investigation into Two Harbors mayor released

Chris Swanson has been asked to resign from his position by city council members, twice.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Controversial Two Harbors mayor told: Resign or face recall election

The mayor has come under scrutiny for unusual behavior this year.

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

turtinen two harbors
MN Weird

MN mayor in hot water for hawking $400M underwater hotel plan

The city council called a special meeting to discuss the mayor's public comments.

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

Larsmont Cottages
MN Travel

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

Screen Shot 2019-09-18 at 12.10.07 PM
MN News

Feud between council, mayor in Lakeland reaches boiling point

Council members and the mayor have been feuding for months.