Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The people of Two Harbors have spoken: Mayor Chris Swanson is out.

Voters recalled the controversial mayor Tuesday night, voting on a question that reads, "Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?" Over 86% of voters — 1,149 votes, in all — answered "yes". A Resign and Recall committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the question on Tuesday's ballot.

Taking over for Swanson will be Two Harbors City Council President Ben Redden, until the November general election.

Two Harbors City Council President Ben Redden. Two Harbors City Council

Swanson had been asked to resign from his position by the city council and residents in the area — twice — before Tuesday's vote. He declined to resign both times, with a recall vote being the decide-all.

Swanson, who once proclaimed himself as a "visionary leader who loves his community of Two Harbors," responded to a call for his resignation in June, saying "The best is yet to come, I will not resign."

He has received public scrutiny over business dealings, with the state auditor finding that he may have not properly disclosed interests in organizations and businesses that went before the city council. Beyond that, Swanson was blasted for public comments he made about investment projects in the city, which included a proposal for a $400 million underwater hotel in Lake Superior.

The mayor was also questioned for having the financial backing of an alleged billionaire podcast host, the identity of whom is unknown to the public, and was heavily criticized for making numerous references on Twitter to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3.

This past weekend, the Star Tribune reported that Swanson confirmed he had been on probation as a teenager relating to sexual assault allegations.

Bring Me The News reached out to Swanson Wednesday morning but have yet to hear back.