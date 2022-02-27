Skip to main content
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-394 in Hopkins

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 394.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Two people were hospitalized – one in a critical condition – after a crash in Hopkins involving three cars and a tow truck Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV was being loaded onto a tow truck on westbound Interstate 394 at Hopkins Crossroad at around 5:30 p.m.

A sedan moved into the right lane and crashed into the SUV as it was being loaded. The sedan then spun out of control and went to the center left lane, where it was hit by another SUV.

Both the tow truck driver and the passenger in the SUV being loaded onto it were injured, according to DPS. 

The driver of the tow truck’s injuries were reported to be life threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. 

