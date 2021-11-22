Two in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Minneapolis

Two people were critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Sunday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 34-year-old St. Paul man was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35W when he hit a Chevrolet Malibu going northbound in the left lane.

The crash happened at about 11:02 p.m. near 31st Street in Minneapolis.

The driver of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and alcohol is believed to have been involved while it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, a 31-year-old man from Texas, also suffered life-threatening injuries; he was wearing a seat belt.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old New Hope woman who was driving the Chevrolet suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Her passenger, a 22-year-old man from Georgia, also suffered life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing their seat belts.

They were all taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.