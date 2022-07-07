Skip to main content

Diners injured after 15-year-old driver accidentally crashes into restaurant

The crash took place at the Dorset House late last month.
Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 8.56.37 AM

Two diners were injured after a 15-year-old accidentally drove a car into a restaurant in Hubbard County.

On June 25, deputies with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around noon that a car had crashed into the Dorset House restaurant, in the tiny tourist town of Dorset, northeast of Park Rapids.

At the scene, deputies spoke with the owner of the restaurant and the 15-year-old driver. The driver was attempting to park her minivan when she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

She crashed into the restaurant, with two diners on the other side of the wall suffering head, leg, and chest injuries.

They were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids by private vehicle.

The driver was uninjured. The incident remains under investigation.

