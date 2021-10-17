Two killed in crash that sparked fire at new Lake Street bus station on I-35W

Two people have died in a fiery crash at the soon-to-open Lake Street Transit Station on I-35W in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that two people were killed in the single vehicle crash on northbound I-35W Saturday evening.

There are few details about the vehicle or the victims, but the State Patrol did say that the crash caused a fire at the station.

This was extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. It's not known at this stage whether this will impact the planned Monday opening of the facility.

More details are expected to be released Sunday about the crash, which happened shortly before 8 p.m.

The bus station was built as part of the $240 million crosstown-to-downtown project on I-35W and I-94, which was recently completed after four years of construction.

