Two men stabbed to death at St. Paul sober home identified

One was a handyman at the house while the other was a resident.

Two men who were allegedly killed at a sober house in St. Paul have been identified.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said the victims are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul.

Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the killings.

One of the men was a handyman, and the other was a resident at the sober house. Police did not say who was whom.

Charges state Sandoval claimed a TV told him to "take the opportunity" to murder the two men at the home on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue, adding he was under the influence of fentanyl at the time. 

Officers found Sandoval at the scene with blood on his clothes.

At the sober house, police found blood droplets in the kitchen and on the stairs leading to the basement. There, they found the two men unresponsive, both in a pool of blood.

They were declared dead at the scene and had apparently suffered from multiple stab sounds, including to the neck and the head.

At the time of the alleged murder, Sandoval had pending felony charges in Hennepin County, including for assault and burglary. He was conditionally released on the charges and found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial in June 2021.

