Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Two men have been charged with 3rd-degree murder over the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 16-year-old boy in Eagan last year.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Tuesday that Jamal Adan, 29, of Burnsville, and Sadiq Isack, 27, of Bloomington, have both been charged for providing the fentanyl that resulted in the death of Hunter Carlson on Jan. 27, 2021.

Adan, pictured, has been arrested and is being held in Dakota County Jail following his first court appearance Monday. Isack remains at large.

Carlson was found by his mother unresponsive and face down on his bed on the morning of Jan. 28, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined he had been experimenting with prescription opioid Percocet, and had been an in an argument the night before with his 16-year-old neighbor Aiden Pelto, who told police he'd arranged to buy two Percocet pills from Adan and Isack, from whom he'd bought the drug before.

Carlson and Pelto split one of the pills and each took half, with Carlson then taking part of the second pill.

A toxicology report later determined that Carlson died of "positional asphyxia complicating acute fentanyl toxicity," which means that fentanyl toxicity left him in a body position that prevented him from breathing.

Pelto has already been tried as a juvenile and has been placed on probation till the age of 21, with an 86-month prison sentence triggered if he doesn't comply with probation.

Adan's bail has been set at $300,000 without conditions and $250,000 with conditions.

"Fentanyl poisoning continues to be a serious and significant problem in the Twin Cities," Keena said. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Hunter Carlson for their great loss."