Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year.

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Both Bell and Piche previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bell and Piche followed a woman in her car in the parking lot of the Roseville mall, and approached her as she got out of the vehicle.

Bell demanded the woman’s keys and brandished a gun while Piche stood by.

The victim told Bell her keys were in her purse. Bell then took the purse, which contained the victim’s keys, wallet and phone. Both Bell and Piche then fled the parking lot in her car.

Law enforcement found Piche in south Minneapolis, where he was taken into custody. The stolen car was found a few blocks away from where he was arrested.

Bell was arrested on May 3, 2022.