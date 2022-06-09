Men charged in series of robberies, carjackings targeting ride share drivers

Two Minneapolis men have been charged in a series of carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, have been charged with conspiracy, brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence, aiding and abetting carjacking and aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

In September and October of last year, Childs-Young and Safford, along with others, are accused of targeting Uber and Lyft drivers by luring them to certain locations under the guise of a passenger pickup.

They would then threaten the drivers with guns and demand their cell phones and wallets. They would also force the drivers to transfer them money from their phones via apps like Cash App, according to court documents.

Childs-Young, Safford and the others would then carjack the victims using the guns.

The incidents contributed to a citywide warning being issued in Minneapolis in October, with authorities noting more than 40 carjackings and robberies involving ride share drivers as the victims had happened since August.

Safford made his first court appearance Wednesday, while Childs-Young will make his at a later date.