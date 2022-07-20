Skip to main content
Two MN Reps. vote against House bill protecting marriage equality

The Respect for Marriage Act passed with 47 Republicans voting in favor.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed with 47 Republicans voting in favor.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill, which would protect marriage equality with federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. 

The Respect for Marriage Act passed 267-157, with 47 Republican lawmakers joining House Democrats in support of the legislation. 

Minnesota's congressional delegation cast five votes in favor of the legislation, with two Republican lawmakers opposing the measure. 

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06) joined four Democrats from Minnesota and voted in favor of the bill, while Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-08) and Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) stood with the majority of Republicans and voted against. 

The push to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in federal law comes in response to the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and a call by Justice Clarence Thomas for the high court to reconsider rulings that protected same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives. 

"These radical justices took a wrecking ball to precedent of the court and privacy in the Constitution and placed ever more of our cherished freedoms on the chopping block," Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in remarks on the House Floor on Monday. 

Minnesota Second Congressional District Rep. Angie Craig is among Democratic lawmakers expressing outrage over the Republican opposition to measures to codify the right to same-sex marriage. 

The future of the Respect for Marriage Act remains uncertain in the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would need to support the measure for it to pass

