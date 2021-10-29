Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota
Updated:
Original:

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.
Author:

Pixabay

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported the death of two more school employees from COVID-19.

MDH on Thursday released its latest COVID-19 data in school settings for the reporting period ending Oct. 23. It revealed the total number of school staff members who have died from the virus since Aug. 1, 2020, now totals 15.

These latest two deaths mean the total number of COVID deaths among school employees has risen to seven since the start of the new school year.

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 8.23.48 AM

The weekly report also revealed a further 2,033 COVID cases among preK-12 students in the week ending Oct. 23, though this represented a reduction compared to the 2,215 new cases reported among students in the week ending Oct. 16, and the 2,045 the week earlier.

The drop in cases mirrors what was happening at the state level during the week of Oct. 17-23, when Minnesota experienced a fall from its recent COVID case highs that had been driven by the delta variant.

But cases have ticked back up again slightly so far this week, so it remains to be seen if last week's dip will continue.

The latest update shows that five more students were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Oct. 17-23, but none needed to go to the ICU, and there were no more deaths.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

It comes as Minnesota gears up to roll out its COVID vaccination program to 5- to 11-year-olds, with the FDA and CDC expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for younger children in the coming days.

Teachers union Education Minnesota this week called for a "bold" plan to vaccinate Minnesota's children, including vaccine clinics in schools, PTO for parents who need to get their kids vaccinated, and even a state holiday for vaccinating students once enough doses are available.

Gov. Tim Walz said that Minnesota has a "diverse network" of more than 1,100 providers who will be administering shots.

Next Up

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

costco duluth - mayor emily larson twitter
MN Shopping

Northland's first Costco opens to long line of shoppers

The city of Duluth called the store's opening "a long time in the making."

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 9.38.56 AM
Minnesota Life

MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

Related

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

5th MN school staff member dies after getting COVID-19 at work

The staff member's identity has not been released.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

7th Minnesota school employee dies from COVID-19

The death was confirmed by the health department.

Pexels - child student school mask covid temperature
MN Coronavirus

95 Minnesota schools have 5+ COVID cases, 2 more school staffers die

There have been 10 school employees who have died from COVID during the pandemic.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

4 added to list of MN schools with 5+ confirmed COVID-19 cases

There are now 11 schools identified by the state health department.

Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 11.25.12 AM
MN Coronavirus

School board member touts dubious COVID-19 treatments at meeting

The treatments featured in a Breitbart News video that was banned from social media for featuring false information.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

13 added to list of Minnesota schools with 5+ COVID-19 cases

There are now 24 schools identified on the state health department's website.