2 separate shootings on I-94 reported just an hour apart

Two people were shot while in vehicles along a short stretch of I-94 Monday, with both incidents taking place about an hour apart.

The first shooting was reported at about 1:15 p.m., with a motorist saying they'd been shot while westbound on I-94 near 49th Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers with MPD and the State Patrol responded and found the victim, pulled over to the shoulder, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, Brooklyn Center police responded to a similar call about a mile north.

An adult male, driving a vehicle on I-94, was shot near 57th Avenue North. Officers who responded found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital for care.

Brooklyn Center Cmdr. Garett Flesland told Bring Me The News it's believed he was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The gunman is believed to have been in a black truck or SUV, and they fled after the shooting. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it does not believe the incident was random.

Flesland said the two shootings, despite being close in proximity and timing, do not appear to be connected, though due to the ongoing investigation he could not say why. A City of Minneapolis spokesperson said that, while early in its investigation, it doesn't appear the two shootings are related.

The Minneapolis Police Department will investigate the first shooting, with Brooklyn Center police handling the second shooting. As of 4:30 p.m. no arrests had been reported.