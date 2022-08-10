Skip to main content
Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Prior Lake High School, Facebook

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District announced Tuesday the findings of an external investigation aimed at determining who authored a racist note and a racist message discovered at Prior Lake High School in late February. 

Superintendent Michael Thomas said the district intends to impose disciplinary action on the two students believed to have each written one of the messages. 

The findings come after the district retained a handwriting expert from a forensics firm to analyze the racist messages by comparing the messages with students' handwriting. 

A Minneapolis-based law firm conducted interviews and led the external investigation before concluding that it was "more probable than not" that the students identified in the investigation were responsible. 

"PLSAS will not tolerate behavior that inflicts racial harm and prevents our students from learning in a safe environment," Thomas wrote in an email to families Tuesday evening. "That’s why our district has taken active steps to promote conversations about the culture of our school by working closely with city, township and community partners, along with students and staff, to implement their ideas to drive change in our school." 

Racist incidents 

The first incident tied to the investigation happened on Feb. 22 when a student on the Prior Lake High School girls junior varsity basketball team discovered a racist note, reading "get off our team monkey", in her gym bag. 

Source: Independent School District No. 719 investigation report by Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, P.A. 

Source: Independent School District No. 719 investigation report by Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, P.A. 

Achai Deng identified herself as the target of the incident in a statement on social media, calling it "the most heartbreaking moment" of her life.

"I'm not hurting on the fact that I got called a monkey, but I'm hurting because it was people that I loved and respected the most," she wrote.

The varsity team responded by forfeiting their final game of the season and the first round of the playoffs.  

Demondi Johnson, the team's head coach at the time, put out a statement apologizing to Deng "for the racist actions and inexcusable behavior toward her." 

Johnson resigned that week, saying his goal was to "change the culture" of Prior Lake and noting he "will always stand up for those who look like me."

The second incident tied to the now-concluded investigation happened six days later, when students discovered a message urging Black students to take their own lives written on the girls' bathroom mirror

Source: Independent School District No. 719 investigation report by Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, P.A. 

Source: Independent School District No. 719 investigation report by Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, P.A. 

High-profile racist incidents plagued Prior Lake High School throughout the past school year, beginning in November when a social media video went viral showing two students repeatedly using the N-word and urging a Black student to take her own life. 

The incident drew widespread outrage and the attention of nationally-known civil rights activists, prompting a protest outside the school. 

In early December, district officials announced an investigation into another racist social media video involving a student and promised "swift and appropriate" action. Details of the video weren't divulged. 

The investigation 

On Tuesday, the district released a redacted investigation report from Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, P.A. – the external law firm which investigated the two February incidents. 

Ultimately, according to the report, only one student witness agreed to be interviewed for the investigation and three others "either did not respond to multiple requests for interviews or refused to participate in the investigation." 

The forensics expert analyzed the handwriting of four students and noted "there are 'multiple similarities without significant differences' between (redacted) handwriting and the writing in the basketball note," the report states. 

The expert told the investigator she was "pretty confident" in her conclusion of who wrote the note, but she could not definitely rule out the three other students on the basketball team, according to the report. 

Much of the report's reasoning for how the investigation ultimately led investigators towards one student in particular is redacted. 

The investigation into the racist message on the bathroom mirror was guided by surveillance footage showing the students who entered and exited the bathroom the morning of Feb. 28. 

One student agreed to be interviewed and appeared for the meeting by herself. She was "fully willing to cooperate" with the district and the investigator, the report states, and determined to be a credible witness. 

"The most plausible explanation for the writing on the mirror is that (redacted) wrote it," the report reads. 

"We remain committed to providing a more inclusive and equitable learning experience for each and every student and staff member," Thomas concluded in his email to families. "As we near the start of a new school year, we look forward to continued collaboration to help ensure a safe environment for all learners."

Next Up

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Arrows on target
MN News

Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm with an arrow.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesotans have voted and set the stage for the November elections.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.08.19 PM
MN News

Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

A wide field of candidates has narrowed.

Omar Samuels
MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats Don Samuels in contentious primary

Unofficial results for one of Minnesota's most-watched primary races are in.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment

Police say the shooting happened during a gathering at an apartment.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 3.25.49 PM
MN News

Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Famous dave granite city
MN Business

Famous Dave's, Granite City owner sold for $200 million

The owner of Famous Dave's, BBQ Holdings, is based in Minnetonka.

Related

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

Nya Sigin prior lake
MN News

Protest held in support of Prior Lake student, as outrage grows over racist video

Students say the viral video isn't an isolated incident.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

prior lake hs racist notes 2022
MN News

Investigations into racist Prior Lake HS notes 'inconclusive' so far

The school said it will have an outside firm look into the incidents.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake HS investigating another 'racist' video involving student

The principal said the social media video was reported to them this week.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

prior lake note 3-1-22 crop
MN News

Racist message discovered in girls bathroom at Prior Lake HS

The school has been plagued by high-profile incidents of racism in recent months.