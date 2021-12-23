Two suffer 'significant injuries' in train/SUV collision

Two men have suffered what authorities describe as "significant injuries" after they were struck by a freight train as they drove over a crossing.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pikewood Lane and County Road 80 in Otter Tail County, according to the sheriff's office.

Police say that a 2001 Ford Explorer being driven by a 39-year-old man from Darfur, Minnesota, was crossing the railroad when it was struck by a Burlington North Santa Fe train.

The driver and a 36-year-old passenger from Audubon were taken to Perham Health ER with significant injuries.

The collision is under investigation.