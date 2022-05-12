2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night.

Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North.

A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.

The victim got out of the SUV and the suspects took off with it. No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspects involved have not yet been located. Bring Me The News reached out to the police department for more information Thursday afternoon.

It was recently announced by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger that carjackings in Minnesota will henceforth be prosecuted as federal crimes, carrying with them more serious punishments.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.