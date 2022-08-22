Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a park in Minneapolis late Sunday.
Minneapolis Parks Police confirmed it was called at 11:41 p.m. to North Mississippi Regional Park on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man had both been shot.
Both were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were listed as stable.
At this time, police have no information regarding possible suspects.
Anyone with information should call Minneapolis Parks Police at 612-230-6550.