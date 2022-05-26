St. Paul man pleads guilty to robbing Penn Lake Roast Beef, shooting owner

The man who shot a Bloomington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to federal aggravated robbery charges.

Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 22, of St. Paul, admitted his involvement in two armed robberies, which happened a week apart in June 2020.

On June 16, 2020, Glover – who was 19 at the time – and accomplice Marshawn Michael Davison held up Penn Lake Roast Beef at 8911 Penn Avenue, with Glover shooting owner and then taking cash from a register.

A week later, Glover held up a liquor store in St. Paul during which he pointed a gun at an employee before stealing cash from the register.

Davison, 21, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery this week and was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Glover, who also pleaded guilty to charges in the second robbery, will be sentenced on Sept. 22.

The pair are known by law enforcement to be members of the EBK/PBK gang.

Tran was shot in the hand and abdomen but survived. He ended up shutting his restaurant down for months, but was able to make a full recovery and received immense support from his community once he opened his business back up.

"No matter how tired, I still smile," Tran said at the time. "I treat my customers as friends, that's why they come back to me ... I want to say thank you to everybody for supporting. I will do my best to serve everybody."

A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for the business while Tran recovered, raising a grand total of $65,091.