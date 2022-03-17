Skip to main content
Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

Google Streetview

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

Two Twin Cities men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an armed robbery in northern Minnesota.

John Thomas Paciorek II, 52, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 90 months in prison in U.S. District Court Tuesday. His co-defendant, James Richard Ardito Jr., 52, of Fridley, had previously been sentenced to 58 months in prison in August of last year.

Paciorek pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in October, while Ardito pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in January of last year.

On July 24 of 2020, the two men drove to Deerwood Bank in Garrison and hid in the bushes outside until an employee arrived to open the bank, according to court documents.

Ardito then emerged from the bushes and pointed a replica gun at the employee. He demanded the employee open the bank and disable the security system. He then demanded money from the bank teller drawers.

The employee complied and gave Ardito $402 in cash. Ardito then fled the scene to a getaway car driven by Paciorek.

Police were able to identify Ardito by looking at the bank’s surveillance footage. Ardito would eventually confess to his and Paciorek’s involvement. 

Next Up

Deerwood Bank in Garrison
MN News

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

2012 St. Patrick's Day
MN Weather

Luck of the Irish or climate change? 80 in March used to be impossible

Remember St. Patrick's Day in 2012, when the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees?

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

What exactly are the Vikings doing?

In the coming days, things will happen. Whether they paint all of Picasso’s twisted figures into soothing Monets or not, we’ll see.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

gage elementary school
MN News

Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say there's no immediate threat to the public.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves troll Lakers, clinch spot in play-in tourney

After years of torment, the Timberwolves got some revenge on Wednesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Austin Schlottmann
MN Vikings

Vikings add guard Austin Schlottmann, start quietly in free agency

The Vikings made two minor moves to open the league year.

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

22002451 Booking Photo - Simmons (002) crop
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

He's accused of stabbing the woman and then setting her on fire.

Related

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of two banks, clothing store

One of the bank jobs netted him more than $88,000.

Libaan Baqarre
MN News

Man gets 30 years for killing clerk during Minneapolis store robbery

The 31-year-old robbed two stores in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2021.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree at Twin Cities businesses

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he pointed a gun at employees of each of the seven businesses he robbed last July.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to producing child porn via social media

Nathan Miller Dobbelmann, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography on Thursday.

MN News

Hunt for suspect in armed robbery of Northfield bank

A Premier Bank was targeted on Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-03-22 at 3.48.24 PM
MN News

Police hope video will help catch T-Mobile armed robbery suspect

The suspect remains at large following the March 10 incident.

deerwood bank garrison
MN News

Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery at central MN bank

The suspect was convicted of armed robbery of the same bank back in 2007.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.