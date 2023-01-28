Two youths seriously injured after being struck by driver in Bloomington

Two teenage children are seriously injured after they were struck by a driver in Bloomington Friday evening.

Bloomington Police Department says it arrested a 27-year-old Oakdale woman on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation after the collision at 78th Street and 12th Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Police say they arrived to find two juveniles in the road, both believed to be teenagers.

The boy suffered critical injuries and the girl has "severe" injuries. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, with no further explanation provided as to the nature of their injuries.

The driver was found a short distance from the scene and was taken into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call police at 952-563-4900.