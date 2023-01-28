Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd killing

Skip to main content
Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd's killing

Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd's killing

Memphis PD said Nichols complained of 'shortness of breath' following 'confrontations' with police, who in reality violently beat him.

Memphis PD said Nichols complained of 'shortness of breath' following 'confrontations' with police, who in reality violently beat him.

Official footage showing the fatal beating inflicted upon Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers was released on Friday evening and has thrown the initial response by Memphis PD into the spotlight, drawing comparisons to Minneapolis police's reaction to George Floyd's murder.

The footage shows five police officers – all of whom have been fired and charged with murder – pepper spray, Taser, and take turns beating the 29-year-old father-of-one with batons, kicks, and punches on the evening of Jan. 7.

When first announcing the incident the morning of Jan. 8, Memphis PD's press release said that "a confrontation occurred" between officers and Nichols, after which Nichols fled. When the officers caught up with him, "another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended."

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene."

Nichols died at a hospital on Jan. 10.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.10.18 PM

The initial "confrontation" described by Memphis PD was in reality the officers pulling Nichols from his car after pulling him over for suspected reckless driving, pushing him to the ground, pinning him down, and eventually use a Taser on him, with Nichols saying: "I’m just trying to go home!"

The second "confrontation" after officers caught up with the fleeing Nichols was when the officers inflicted a horrific beating on him, which included two officers holding him while another punched him in the face, and other instances that show Nichols being kicked in the face and beaten with a baton.

The "shortness of breath" refers to the medical distress that Nichols was experiencing, but the vague phrase ignores the violent, officer-inflicted assault that had just occurred. The footage also shows that Nichols was in distress for a significant amount of time, slumping to the ground while the officers discussed the details of the incident, before any action was taken and an ambulance arrived.

The release of the footage and a retrospective look at how the incident was initially characterized bears similarities to the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The official Minneapolis PD release the morning after Floyd died was titled: "Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction."

The release went on to say that Floyd "physically resisted officers," and added that: "Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress."

Video taken at the scene by onlookers went viral that same morning, showing four police officers pinning Floyd down despite Floyd pleading with them, saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd died after being held to the ground for more than nine minutes.

The similarities have been picked up by community members in the Twin Cities, who are arguing that this is yet another example showing that official police statements in instances of killings or serious injuries inflicted by officers cannot be trusted.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd killing

Memphis PD said Nichols complained of 'shortness of breath' following 'confrontations' with police, who in reality violently beat him.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

1024px-New_Gap_Store
MN Shopping

Gap closes its Mall of America store

Gap says goodbye.

George Floyd, protest
MN News

Twin Cities authorities preparing for community reaction to Tyre Nichols video

The ATF division in St. Paul sent out an alert out of "an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 2.12.05 PM
MN Music and Radio

Changes at K102's Chris Carr & Company, with Sam Sansevere joining as co-host

She is the daughter of former KQRS morning show personality Bob Sansevere.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 1.16.21 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure

The distillery set out to infuse the Minneapolis craft cocktail scene with British flavor.

ShutterflyGoogle
MN Business

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

The layoffs are expected to impact multiple positions within the company.

millcitymuseum_hr1
MN Travel

Mill City Museum in the running to be named best history museum in the U.S.

The museum offers scenic views of the Mississippi River.

HolmgrenMugRamseyCo
MN News

Man charged with attempted murder of White Bear Lake police officer

Daniel Holmgren Jr., 33, was being served an arrest warrant at the time of the incident.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 1,000-acre Wisconsin resort listed for nearly $4.3M

The lush landscape features a creek and private lake.

school bus
MN News

Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy

Valley Crossing Elementary School urged parents to go over safety information with their children in response to the incident.

basketball unsplash stock
MN Sports

North St. Paul basketball cancels Eden Prairie game after opposing coach's reinstatement

Head Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said he let his players decide amongst themselves.

Related

TyreNicholsGoFundMe
MN News

Cities prepare for release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest by Memphis PD

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara issued a statement on the incident Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

Three ex-officers charged with aiding, abetting in killing of George Floyd

They join Derek Chauvin in being charged over the 46-year-old's death.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

Man who died after arrest in Minneapolis identified as George Floyd

It's sparking calls for accountability and change within the city's police department.

Screen Shot 2020-05-29 at 1.51.13 PM
MN News

Complaint: Chauvin had knee on George Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes

George Floyd died from a likely combination of the police restraint, underlying health conditions, and intoxication.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against Minneapolis, 4 police officers

Attorney Ben Crump said, "It was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him."

Screen Shot 2020-08-10 at 10.01.24 AM
MN News

Police bodycam footage of George Floyd's arrest is released

It comes after media challenged an order preventing its publication.

J. Alexander Kueng, ex-cop involved in George Floyd killing.
MN News

Officer in George Floyd killing confronted at Cub Foods in viral video

J. Alexander Keung was released from jail Friday.

George Floyd
MN News

Minneapolis police identify 4 officers fired after George Floyd death

All four were fired less than 24 hours after the incident.