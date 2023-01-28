Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd killing

Official footage showing the fatal beating inflicted upon Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers was released on Friday evening and has thrown the initial response by Memphis PD into the spotlight, drawing comparisons to Minneapolis police's reaction to George Floyd's murder.

The footage shows five police officers – all of whom have been fired and charged with murder – pepper spray, Taser, and take turns beating the 29-year-old father-of-one with batons, kicks, and punches on the evening of Jan. 7.

When first announcing the incident the morning of Jan. 8, Memphis PD's press release said that "a confrontation occurred" between officers and Nichols, after which Nichols fled. When the officers caught up with him, "another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended."

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene."

Nichols died at a hospital on Jan. 10.

The initial "confrontation" described by Memphis PD was in reality the officers pulling Nichols from his car after pulling him over for suspected reckless driving, pushing him to the ground, pinning him down, and eventually use a Taser on him, with Nichols saying: "I’m just trying to go home!"

The second "confrontation" after officers caught up with the fleeing Nichols was when the officers inflicted a horrific beating on him, which included two officers holding him while another punched him in the face, and other instances that show Nichols being kicked in the face and beaten with a baton.

The "shortness of breath" refers to the medical distress that Nichols was experiencing, but the vague phrase ignores the violent, officer-inflicted assault that had just occurred. The footage also shows that Nichols was in distress for a significant amount of time, slumping to the ground while the officers discussed the details of the incident, before any action was taken and an ambulance arrived.

The release of the footage and a retrospective look at how the incident was initially characterized bears similarities to the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The official Minneapolis PD release the morning after Floyd died was titled: "Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction."

The release went on to say that Floyd "physically resisted officers," and added that: "Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress."

Video taken at the scene by onlookers went viral that same morning, showing four police officers pinning Floyd down despite Floyd pleading with them, saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd died after being held to the ground for more than nine minutes.

The similarities have been picked up by community members in the Twin Cities, who are arguing that this is yet another example showing that official police statements in instances of killings or serious injuries inflicted by officers cannot be trusted.