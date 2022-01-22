U of M fraternity raises money for chef's knee surgery

Members of a University of Minnesota fraternity are asking for donations to pay for their chef’s knee surgery.

A GoFundMe set up by the Chi Psi fraternity is raising money for the house’s chef, Leray, who injured his knee during a fall over the school’s winter break.

Leray, who has been with the fraternity for eight years, will require surgery, according to the fundraiser.

"He occasionally brings some of the brothers out to eat, where he pays for it all on his dime," fraternity member Sam Carpenter said in a statement.

"He also loves Lodge with all his heart, taking time out of his day to sometimes surprise us with free meals. We want to help him with his surgery bill and ask for any donations to assist him."

The fundraiser, which was started Thursday, had raised around $1,700 of its $5,000 goal as of Friday morning.

