U of M gives some students 50% off meals for September after complaints

Some University of Minnesota students who have purchased meal plans are getting a discount in September.

The school said in an announcement that any student living in residence halls and who are on meal plans will receive a 50% discount off their monthly dining charge.

"The credit reflects reduced service hours and menu options available during the month," the university said, adding that the credits cover services provided through Sept. 3-30.

The university said staffing shortages are to blame for the recent deficiencies in the dining experience for students.

WCCO reported on some of the frustrations students were experiencing with meal plans, with some sharing images of the dining options on private social media groups, with one remarking that they had been getting "Lunchables and pizza, that's about it."

Students said that hours to get food has been cut, options are limited, and at times some dining halls have run out of food.

Students should expected to receive the dining credit by direct deposit or via check if the accounts are paid in full. If a balance remains on the account, the credit will be applied towards the remaining balance.