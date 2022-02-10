Skip to main content
U of M issues alert after intruder spotted in dorm bathroom

U of M issues alert after intruder spotted in dorm bathroom

Security will do additional rounds in Territorial Hall.

Security will do additional rounds in Territorial Hall.

The University of Minnesota issued an alert to some dorm residents after an intruder was spotted in a dorm bathroom. 

In an email to Superblock residents (an area of four dorms on the Minneapolis campus), the U said the University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) was called to Territorial Hall on Sunday night to investigate a report of "an unescorted individual gaining access" to the dorm and "being located in the bathroom."

Police ensured the person was no longer in the building, and going forward university security will provide "additional building rounds" in Territorial Hall. 

Residents are also encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and keep themselves safe by locking their door whenever they're sleeping or are out of their room; using the main building doors to enter/exit the building; and not propping doors open or holding them for others. 

Students are also encouraged to call 911 to report any concerning behavior. 

This isn't the first time the U of M has warned students about an intruder in the bathroom. In October 2021, the U of M reported two incidents in which someone was looking in on people while they showered, including trying to film them.

