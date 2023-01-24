Skip to main content
U of M president says 'with heavy heart' she'll give up $130K Securian role

Joan Gabel joined Securian's Financial Board of Directors in December 2022.

University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel has resigned from her controversial position on Securian's Financial Board of Directors with a "heavy heart."

In a letter sent to the U of M Board of Regents, Gabel noted the "last several weeks have been extremely painful for me," as her appointment to Securian has faced heavy scrutiny since it was made official in December.

The appointment, which was approved by the Board of Regents, drew concerns over potential conflicts of interest as Securian has around $1 billion worth of business with the U of M.

Gabel told the regents the Securian position would pay her $130,000 annually, and that it would require her to attend four full-day meetings a year and take occasional phone calls during the workday. In the letter sent to the board on Monday she said she "voluntarily waived the directors' compensation and have not received any benefits."

Gabel receives around $1 million a year in her role as the president of the university.

"This distraction is unfortunate, as my appointment to the Board of Securian would only expand the University's important networks and outreach," Gabel said in a letter, before stating she would resign from her Securian position "immediately."

The Board of Regents approved a conflict management plan in December for Gabel's position between the two roles. However, Regent Darrin Rosha, U of M law professor Richard Painter and former Gov. Arne Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Minnesota AG Keith Ellison claiming her position would be a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune previously reported.

Gov. Tim Walz also expressed concern over the appointment.

The resignation letter submitted by Gabel doesn't give any indication that she regretted taking on the role in the first place, but acknowledges that it has led to several weeks that were "extremely painful" for her and "very uncomfortable" for the regents.

"This type of appointment is anticipated in my contract; the University is protected by the current Conflict Management Plan which provides strong guardrails to avoid any potential conflict," Gabel said, adding "most of my fellow presidents and chancellors are directors on for-profit and not-for-profit boards, including many on boards of companies with whom their universities do business."

Securian Financial provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"We respect the decision Joan Gabel made to step down from the Securian Financial Board of Directors. This was her personal decision, and we honor it.

"Ms. Gabel was a strong addition to our governance team, so we are disappointed that she will not be able to continue her service.

"As a Minnesota company whose history dates back almost as long as the University of Minnesota’s—and as an employer filled with countless U of M graduates—we care deeply about the University. We wish President Gabel well as she continues to lead the University of Minnesota forward."

