Skip to main content

U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.
University of minnesota sign

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is proposing a 3.5% tuition hike for Twin Cities undergraduate students.

The university’s Board of Regents is set to consider Gabel’s proposal next week.

It includes a 3.5% tuition increase for the school’s Twin Cities campus and a 1.75% tuition increase for undergraduate students on the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses for the upcoming budget year, according to board documents.

Current undergraduate tuition and fees for resident students on the Twin Cities campus are $15,626, while tuition and fees total $34,556 for nonresidents.

In addition to the hikes for undergraduate students, the board will also consider Gabel’s proposal to raise tuition for graduate students by 3.5% at both the Twin Cities and satellite campuses.

The hike comes as the board recently approved a salary increase for Gabel that would bring her pay up from $650,000 to $771,000 by the final year of her contract, according to the Star Tribune.

Under Gabel’s proposal, employees at the university could also see a merit salary increase of 3.85%. 

Next Up

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.

Dwayne Roach
MN News

Charges: Man's destructive tour in stolen fire vehicle almost flooded New Prague

Dwayne Roach was also charged in connection with a barn fire in Scott County.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*

Minneapolis police
MN News

Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

Authorities say the 72-year-old woman had mobility issues.

Little Falls fire
WI News

4 trapped upstairs die in western Wisconsin house fire

One family member escaped the fire and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

133 E Chapman St, Ely, MN 55731, USA - October 2018
MN Music and Radio

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

An AK-style firearm was found inside the suspect's sedan after the two juveniles led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan.
MN News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

The pursuit followed an attempted robbery in Bloomington, police say.

FaheyMissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

Related

MN News

U of M president proposes 2.5% tuition hike in Twin Cities

It's Eric Kaler's final budget proposal as president.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M president promises students 'comprehensive' refunds

It comes after the offer of a $1,200 refund for room and board costs drew criticism.

MN News

U of M wants another tuition freeze ... if Legislature hikes funding

University of Minnesota
MN News

U of M approves free tuition program as part of sweeping 2025 plan

Only certain students will qualify.

MN News

U of M pres proposes tuition hike; out-of-staters could pay $1350 a year

MN News

The U of M says tuition is going up again – and students protest

University of Minnesota
MN News

U of M considers waiving tuition for families with $50K or less in annual income

If approved, the plan could take effect as soon as 2021

University of minnesota sign
MN News

One afternoon, 2 robbery incidents at U of M Twin Cities campus

The two incidents happened within minutes of each other Saturday.