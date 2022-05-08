U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is proposing a 3.5% tuition hike for Twin Cities undergraduate students.

The university’s Board of Regents is set to consider Gabel’s proposal next week.

It includes a 3.5% tuition increase for the school’s Twin Cities campus and a 1.75% tuition increase for undergraduate students on the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses for the upcoming budget year, according to board documents.

Current undergraduate tuition and fees for resident students on the Twin Cities campus are $15,626, while tuition and fees total $34,556 for nonresidents.

In addition to the hikes for undergraduate students, the board will also consider Gabel’s proposal to raise tuition for graduate students by 3.5% at both the Twin Cities and satellite campuses.

The hike comes as the board recently approved a salary increase for Gabel that would bring her pay up from $650,000 to $771,000 by the final year of her contract, according to the Star Tribune.

Under Gabel’s proposal, employees at the university could also see a merit salary increase of 3.85%.