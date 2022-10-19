U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus 'too diverse'

Skip to main content
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus is 'too diverse'

Sviggum said he was "truly sorry" for the statements he made in a board meeting.

University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum has submitted an apology for his suggestion that "too much diversity" could be behind falling enrollment numbers at its Morris campus.

Last week, Sviggum asked Janet Schrunk Ericksen, interim chancellor at UMN-Morris: "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse? Is that at all possible from a marketing standpoint?" 

He then shared a story of letters he had received from two friends who said their children are not going to Morris "because it is too diverse of a campus," and acknowledged that he's on "thin ice" with his line of questioning, but continued because "at 71 or 72 years old I say things that I would never even thought when I was 52. But it gives you a little freedom to do that."

Sviggum said in an apology Tuesday night that he is "truly sorry," adding that his intent was to "foster discussion around the consistently declining enrollment" at the school.

"Let me unequivocally apologize for my questions, and especially for the unintended hurt my questions may have caused. They were not intended to cause harm, but my intent does not matter. For those whom I have harmed or offended, and for all of those associated with our great university, I am truly sorry," he said.

"My intent — recognizing that my words matter — was to foster discussion around the consistently declining enrollment at Morris, which is not a one-year trend or even a concern that has emerged out of the COVID pandemic," Sviggum added, noting that enrollment at the school has dropped "50% from its peak."

The drop in enrollment is not exclusive to the Morris campus however, but part of a wider national trend that has seen college attendance fall since a peak in 2010.

Sviggum also made an appearance on The Lake Show with Henry Lake on WCCO Radio Tuesday night. He told Lake he "doesn't duck from criticism or words stated," but apologized for "poorly chosen" words.

"The question [I asked] was poorly chosen," Sviggum said. "My question should have been phrased like, 'Chancellor, what are the factors to attribute to this significant drop in enrollment?'"

When asked to define diversity, Sviggum replied: "People different than somebody else."

"I've never been asked that question," he stated. "I'm different than my wife, my wife is different than you, Henry. There's a difference in color, difference in philosophy, difference of values." 

Henry questioned Sviggum's apparent lack of experience around the concept of diversity, noting that the first line of the Board of Regents' mission statement states that one of the University of Minnesota's founding principles is the sharing of knowledge "through education for a diverse community."

Sviggum also told Lake he "didn't follow through" with his friends who sent letters stating their children no longer attended the school for diversity reasons.

The Morris campus currently has 1,068 students enrolled, of whom 54% are white, and 41% are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)– including 32% who are Native American.

The Board of Regents issued a statement on behalf of chairman Kendall J. Powell Monday noting that "diversity is our strength," while Sviggum was criticized by fellow Regent James Farnsworth not only for his initial comments, but for "doubling down" on it in subsequent media interviews. 

Sviggum – who spent 28 years as a Republican lawmaker in the Minnesota House – told the Star Tribune: "As public policymakers, we have to question all of our programs to see if they're meeting the intended or unintended consequences."

He later told MPR News he didn't regret the question, adding: "You're seeking information. Why would you see that as being wrong? For those that do, or would see it as being offensive, I apologize to them. It was certainly not meant in that way, in either a racist or sexist form," he said.

"I will continue to wait patiently and watch closely for accountability and action to fix this reckless saga that hopefully quickly comes to and end," Farnsworth said in a Twitter thread Tuesday, before Sviggum made his apology.

UMN-Morris student body president Dylan Young invited Sviggum to come visit campus, treat him to dinner and have Sviggum leaving with the hopes he would better "embrace" diversity. Sviggum did not address that in his apology.

Sviggum's full apology can be seen below:

“Last week, during University of Minnesota Morris Interim Chancellor Ericksen’s presentation on MPact 2025 enrollment goals at Morris, I posed a question regarding the diversity of the student body and whether that diversity was—in any way—linked to the recent enrollment challenges.

“Let me unequivocally apologize for my questions, and especially for the unintended hurt my questions may have caused. They were not intended to cause harm, but my intent does not matter. For those whom I have harmed or offended, and for all of those associated with our great university, I am truly sorry. I have only respect and admiration for any individual who seeks to better themselves through higher education, whether at Morris or at any of our wonderful campuses. Minnesota benefits from our many amazing students from all walks of life who make incredible contributions to our community, and their work strengthens the great state of Minnesota. I hope that all of our graduates elect to stay in Minnesota after graduation and work, every day, for the betterment of our state.

“My intent – recognizing that my words matter – was to foster discussion around the consistently declining enrollment at Morris, which is not a one-year trend or even a concern that has emerged out of the COVID pandemic. Rather, student enrollment has been declining for years (down 50% from its peak) and the future of this great campus depends on finding solutions to reverse that trend.

“I have been blessed throughout my life as a farmer to work with a diversity of people across our state and our nation from all backgrounds. As a layperson in my church, I have shared the joys and heartbreaks of so many of my fellow parishioners. And as a proud Regent, I have been given the incredible opportunity to help our institution, our president, and our students, staff, and faculty who set a very high bar for the rest of us.

“Again, I offer my sincerest apologies. I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution, and I look forward to taking those who have reached out to me up on their offers to meet and to hear their perspectives and learn from them. I am willing to learn and I must do better—and I will.”

