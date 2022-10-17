Skip to main content
U of M regent under fire for suggesting 'diversity' causing low enrollment in Morris

Sviggum was addressing the University of Minnesota-Morris.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents vice chairman is under scrutiny after suggesting that falling enrollment numbers at the Morris campus is due to the increase in "diversity."

Discussing an apparent downturn in student numbers at the U of M's Morris campus, Steve Sviggum asked UMN-Morris interim chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen: "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse? Is that at all possible from a marketing standpoint?"

Sviggum stated that enrollment has declined over 40% over the past decade, and said letters from friends prompted him to ask the question.

“I have received a couple letters, two actually, from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris, because it is too diverse of a campus. They just didn’t feel comfortable there,” said Sviggum. 

“Is it all possible, in the specifics of Morris, that we’ve become too diverse for a student to attend? Again, I am on thin ice. I understand that. At 71 or 72 years old I say things that I would never even thought when I was 52. But it gives you a little freedom to do that."

Schrunk Ericksen replied by saying that the student body would be "shocked" at Sviggum's viewpoint.

"I had a meeting this week with students who are members of the Black Student Union on campus. I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus is too diverse. They certainly at times feel very isolated where they are located," she said.

"So from that perspective, the answer is no."

According to the university's demographics and diversity report from 2021, the school ranks nationally as "below average" for overall, racial-ethnic and male/female diversities.

For the fall of 2021, the racial demographics at the University of Minnesota-Morris is:

  • White: 56.3%
  • Native American: 28%
  • Hispanic: 4%
  • Black and African-American: 3.3%
  • Asian: 2.3%
  • Hawaiian: 0.2%

The Morris campus has a high proportion of Native American students likely because it offers free tuition to Native students (a legacy that goes back to the campus' former life as the American Indian Boarding School) and is the only four-year college in the upper-Midwest that qualifies for federal designation as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.

Sviggum, who lives in Kenyon, southeastern Minnesota, served as a Republican for 28 years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, of which he spent eight years as House Speaker. He also worked as the communications director for the Minnesota State Senate Majority prior to joining the Board of Regents.

His comments received backlash on social media. Matt Little, who is running for Dakota County Attorney this year, spoke highly of the university as a whole and criticized Sviggum.

"I'm more proud than ever to be a graduate from Morris. Their work to create an inclusive environment, heal past wrongs, and reduce disparities should be commended and promoted. Sviggum's comments are disqualifying and I'd ask he step down."

Sviggum addressed his comments on WCCO Radio Monday morning.

"I was just asking a question. I'm sorry some feel the question might be offensive," he said, reiterating his point that enrollment numbers have gone down at the same pace as diversity demographics increasing.

You can watch what Sviggum said below, with his comments on the matter beginning around the 49-minute mark.

