U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming doctor ID'd as victim in fatal crash

A University of Minnesota microbiology researcher has been identified by family as the victim of a fatal crash in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Ebony Miller, 24, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood while she was heading to home from her second job at M Health Fairview at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Her father, Kermit Miller, alleged on Facebook that his daughter was killed by a drunk driver who failed to stop at a traffic light while speeding. That has not been confirmed by police as of Tuesday.

Kermit said Ebony had aspirations to become a doctor.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information regarding the incident.

A friend set up a fundraiser for funeral costs in the United States as well as the Bahamas, where Ebony is from. As of Monday morning, over $30,000 had been raised.

"Ebony Allaya Miller was our classmate, daughter, sister and friend. She was the kindest, most intelligent, most creative, thoughtful, driven, hardworking, and loving person. In all aspects of her life, she gave everything," the GoFundMe post reads. "To her family, she was devoted and loving. She was a source of love, comfort, and an often-needed voice of reason for her friends."

Her father said on social media he couldn't describe how painful the loss was for him.

"To see her for the last time and know I will never see her again. No parent should have to go through this," Kermit Miller said. "My angel, my world taken away."

Another friend shared her memories of Ebony, saying she was "the light of the room and always made sure everyone was okay."

Dr. Ashley Haase, Department Head of the U of M's Microbiology & Immunology and Center for Immunology, issued the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Ebony Miller, a research scientist in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology and Center for Immunology, was killed in a tragic car accident in the early morning of November 18, 2022. Ebony was an exceptionally driven, creative, and smart colleague and trusted friend and will be greatly missed.

"Ebony’s dream was to become a physician. One goal in her life was to make a difference in the healthcare and lives of women in her home country of the Bahamas. She was recently accepted into the prestigious and highly competitive Howard Medical School. Ebony was a leader in the lab and a highly productive individual. She was a constant support and beacon of light to those around her. Ebony was also a gifted artist and pursued many passions including painting and dance. Ebony deeply touched many lives and was a close friend to her colleagues at the University.

"We are deeply honored to have known Ebony and cherish our memories with her. We are completely heartbroken over her passing. We only hope to embody a small fraction of Ebony’s determination, compassion, and strength."