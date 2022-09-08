U of M partners with State Patrol to increase police around campus

The University of Minnesota also recently reinstated its partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department for events.

The University of Minnesota is partnering with Minnesota State Patrol to increase law enforcement presence around campus as students return to classes.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the partnership on campus Wednesday. Minnesota President Joan Gabel and officials from State Patrol and the University of Minnesota Police Department were also present.

State Patrol will begin assisting UMPD with patrols this week.

“We’re excited to welcome U of M students and staff back to campus and look forward to a safe school year,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of Minnesota State Patrol, in a statement. .

“Troopers will be visible in their squad cars this week to enhance the work being done by the U of M campus police and Minneapolis Police Department during a busy time on campus.”

In addition to the partnership, the University of Minnesota also pointed to additional community safety officers, new street lights and cameras and the expanded Gopher Chauffeur ride program as new safety measures.

“As students head back to campus, we want them focused on having fun and getting the best possible education, not concern for their personal safety,” Walz said in a statement.

“By creating partnerships with the University and the State Patrol, we can better keep our students, parents, and faculty safe.”

And State Patrol isn’t the only partnership the school has announced in recent weeks.

After halting its partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department for events and special services in the wake of the killing of George Floyd two years ago, Gabel announced late last month that the partnership would resume “effective immediately.”

MPD contracted with the school for the first Gopher football game of the season last week.