U of M will restart using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for events

U of M will again begin contracting with MPD for events, reversing previous stance

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the school stopped contracting with MPD for events like Gopher football games.

The University of Minnesota will begin contracting with Minneapolis police for events again, reversing a decision it made two years ago in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

In a Wednesday announcement, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said that the school will take an “evaluative, phased approach” to working with the Minneapolis Police Department again at events, including contracting off-duty officers to provide security at Gopher football games.

“Law enforcement in the City of Minneapolis should reflect the public safety expectations of all members of our community,” Gabel said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the many steps the City has taken to meet that expectation and look forward to future steps.”

In the wake of Floyd's killing at the hands of MPD officers in May of 2020, Gabel announced that the school would stop contracting with the department for events and using its specialized services, like K-9 explosives detection units.

"We must act when our neighbors are harmed and in pain," Gabel said at the time.

MPD did continue to assist the University of Minnesota Police Department in responding to and investigating incidents near campus over the past two years.

The University will change its relationship with MPD effective immediately, contracting with the department for the first Gopher football game of the year on Sept. 1. 

It will also begin using its specialty services again on an as-needed basis.

Since Floyd's death and the subsequent riots, Minneapolis Police Department has struggled to maintain a full complement of officers. It's also been the subject of state and federal investigations, with an audit finding a decade-long pattern of racist and discriminatory practices.

