October 22, 2021
U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

AlexiusHoratius, Wikimedia Commons

Publish date:

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.
Author:

All University of Minnesota employees will be required to show proof they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. 

President Joan Gabel sent a message on Friday saying the university system will be collecting proof of vaccination from its employees. 

The U of M previously mandated vaccines for students and just required that faculty and staff "certify that they are complying with the university's COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols," the university's website said

"We acknowledge and appreciate that many members of our community have advocated strongly for these increased efforts. For others, these efforts will not align with your expectations. For everyone, please know that the goal is safe campuses that allow us to teach, learn, and study together. This next step furthers that goal, and I’m grateful to walk alongside you," Gabel said. 

This stems from President Joe Biden's executive order that requires federal contractors and subcontractors to show proof that employees are vaccinated no later than Dec. 8.

Gabel said the U of M receives more than $500 million a year via federal contracts. 

The university is also "validating and assuring student vaccination information" via an audit based on information students have already provided. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will start administering J&J, Moderna booster shots

Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots had already been approved.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

33462769592_d32f34fd48_k
Travel

SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

More than 80 have been canceled at MSP Airport.

elk
Minnesota Life

First elk in more than 100 years spotted in parts of southern WI

The elk population was reintroduced to Wisconsin in recent decades.

grand marais
Travel

10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

These places are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 11.33.57 AM
MN News

Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

Michael Edmund Richmond
MN News

Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis cop charged in crash that killed innocent man during pursuit

Charges say he was traveling nearly 90 mph when he slammed into an innocent man's vehicle.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN News

Mayo Clinic pediatrician charged with child sex assault

He's been placed on leave.

Related

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Music and Radio

MN Orchestra to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, masks

The new safety protocols for the season go in effect in September.

University of minnesota sign
MN Coronavirus

Big crowds at U of M 'Superblock' spark COVID-19 concerns

The U says it's reviewing video of the incident, but students say the university isn't doing enough to protect students.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will mandate COVID vaccines for students, once it's FDA approved

Minnesota's largest university had been one of the prominent vaccine mandate holdouts.

Phoebe Bridgers (1)
MN Music and Radio

Phoebe Bridgers to require proof of vaccination for rescheduled concert

She's replacing her two Palace Theatre shows with a single outdoor gig.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

This approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

Ellison, FBI warn against buying, selling fake COVID vaccination cards

These vaccination cards are currently the only real "proof" one has that they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carleton College
MN News

Carleton College will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

With a vaccinated population, the school does not anticipate requiring masks on campus.

University of Minnesota
MN News

U of M won't require COVID-19 vaccination for fall semester

The university's president called it "a complex and personal issue."