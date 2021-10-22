U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

All University of Minnesota employees will be required to show proof they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joan Gabel sent a message on Friday saying the university system will be collecting proof of vaccination from its employees.

The U of M previously mandated vaccines for students and just required that faculty and staff "certify that they are complying with the university's COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols," the university's website said.

"We acknowledge and appreciate that many members of our community have advocated strongly for these increased efforts. For others, these efforts will not align with your expectations. For everyone, please know that the goal is safe campuses that allow us to teach, learn, and study together. This next step furthers that goal, and I’m grateful to walk alongside you," Gabel said.

This stems from President Joe Biden's executive order that requires federal contractors and subcontractors to show proof that employees are vaccinated no later than Dec. 8.

Gabel said the U of M receives more than $500 million a year via federal contracts.

The university is also "validating and assuring student vaccination information" via an audit based on information students have already provided.

