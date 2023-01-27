Cities prepare for release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest by Memphis PD

Cities in the United States, including Minneapolis, are bracing for protests over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a violent arrest by Memphis police officers, with authorities set to release body camera footage on Friday.

Nichols died from injuries sustained during a traffic stop involving five since-fired-and-charged police officers. The incident happened on Jan. 7 and Nichols died on Jan. 10 at a hospital.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) Director David Rausch called the video "absolutely appalling," while Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis stated the officers' actions were "a failing of basic humanity" and "heinous, reckless and inhumane."

Body camera footage is expected to be released at 5 p.m. Friday. It has prompted nationwide warnings, including by the White House, in advance of its release, with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara also issuing a statement on Thursday evening.

The incident

Memphis Police Department said that at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers made a traffic stop for suspected reckless driving. Police allege that a "confrontation occurred" between officers and the man later identified as Nichols, who police claim then fled on foot. After the officers caught up with Nichols, "another confrontation occurred," resulting in Nichols' arrest.

Nichols was taken to a hospital after he "complained of shortness of breath," police said. The TBI issued a statement three days following the incident, stating Nichols had died from "injuries sustained in the use-of-force incident with officers."

On Jan. 15, Davis announced that "immediate administrative action" would take place, with a federal investigation launched later, before the five officers were identified and fired on Jan. 20. The five officers involved:

Tadarrius Bean (Hired Aug. 2020)

Demetrius Haley (Hired Aug. 2020)

Emmitt Martin III (Hired March 2018)

Justin Smith (Hired March 2018)

Desmond Mills, Jr. (Hired March 2017)

They have since been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Memphis Police Department

The reaction

Nichols' family viewed the footage of the arrest on Monday, Jan. 23. The family's attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, stated Nichols' arrest was similar to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. Davis said Nichols' incident is "perhaps worse" than King, according to The Guardian.

Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells called for peaceful protests ahead of the release of the footage, saying "I don't want us burning up our city," according to local Memphis news.

“I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets because that is not what my son stood for,” said Wells during a press conference this week. “If you guys are here for Tyre and me, then you will protest peacefully.”

The White House even made a statement on the matter, also calling for peaceful protests in response to the incident.

"As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice," a statement reads.

CNN reported that Minneapolis is among the cities monitoring events and preparing for possible demonstrations following the release of the footage. The city was the center of the George Floyd protests and riots of May 2020, following Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police officers.

Minneapolis' recently appointed police chief Brian O'Hara issued the following statement on Thursday:

“My heart breaks for the unimaginable loss that the family of Tyre Nichols has suffered. No statement, no criminal charge, no verdict will ever heal the pain Mr. Nichols’s family is feeling. I fully support Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and her quick and decisive actions to terminate the officers involved in this terrible incident. While I honor and commend the men and women in uniform who serve all people every day with respect, I condemn any criminal behavior by police. The privilege to protect with courage and serve with compassion is sacred. Violent abuses of authority, such as displayed in this incident, have absolutely no place in our profession.”

Fundraisers have been launched to support the family of Nichols. According to an AngeLink, it has raised $5,389 to support the family's needs for memorials before it was shut down by the organizer, who is Nichols' brother.

A GoFundMe was then launched to further support the family, which has raised over $4,300 of its $5,000 goal as of Friday morning.