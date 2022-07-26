U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

Skip to main content
The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual rankings of the nation's best hospitals, and once again the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota tops the list.

The Mayo is the only Minnesota representation in the national top 20, which is based upon criteria including patient experience, survival rates, level of nursing care, and the success rate for helping patients return home.

As well as topping the national ranking, the Mayo Clinic is also at or near the top for a series of specialties, including cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes, GI surgery, and OBGYN.

The Mayo Clinic Children's Center also rankings third in the Midwest for children's hospitals.

Naturally, the Mayo tops the Minnesota-specific rankings, while seven of the ten best hospitals in the state found in the Twin Cities.

Here's the top 10 best hospitals for Minnesota, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester

2. Abbott Northwestern, Minneapolis

3. CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

4. Park-Nicollet Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park

5. Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth

6. M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis

7= M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina

7= United Hospital, St. Paul

9. Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids

10. Regions Hospital, St. Paul.

You can search for your local hospital and find the full Minnesota rankings here, and the full national rankings here.

