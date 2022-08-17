Skip to main content
Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.

A woman severely injured when the Uber she was in was struck by a suspected drunk-driver has died from her injuries.

St. Paul Police Department confirmed that 31-year-old Ashley Amland injured in the Aug. 8 crash died in hospital on Monday, Aug. 15.

She was being driven by a 36-year-old man in the area of Lexington Parkway and Marshall Street when his Honda – which was being used as an Uber – was broadsided on the passenger by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep started on fire after the crash, with the Uber driver and passenger trapped in the Honda near the burning vehicle. Firefighters were able to free them both, but the woman suffered significant injuries that later proved fatal.

The Uber driver suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries, while the Jeep driver – a 44-year-old woman – was able to exit her vehicle on her own.

She was then arrested by police and was held on suspicion of DWI. The investigation continues.

The department says the crash marked the 11th fatal collision in the city in 2022.

