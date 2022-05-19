Undercover child sex sting sees 4 men arrested in St. Louis Park

Four men have been arrested in St. Louis Park following an undercover child sexual exploitation operation.

The St. Louis Park Police Department says the operation involved undercover officers posing as minors to communicate with people looking to "buy sex."

It yielded four arrests, none of whom are residents of St. Louis Park. The men are aged 38, 31, 30, and 24.

The 38-year-old is being held in custody at Hennepin County Jail due to "his position of authority working with children." He's expected to be charged on Thursday.

The other three men have been released from custody pending charges.

The operation involved several agencies including police departments in St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Edina, as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force, Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters