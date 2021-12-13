Union employees at Twin Cities airports vote to strike

Airport workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 voted to strike by 95% Sunday.

Metropolitan Airports Commission

Around 85 workers at Twin Cities airports could strike next year.

Members of Teamsters Local 320, which represents workers who plow and maintain runways, voted to strike by a 95% margin Sunday.

The union represents workers with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which includes the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as well as Holman Field, Crystal, Airlake, Flying Cloud, Anoka/Blaine and Lake Elmo.

Per state law, the soonest the strike could begin is Jan. 20.

According to an announcement from Local 320, the union is demanding more severance to match other union employees at MAC.

Other union employees receive 200 days of severance, while Local 320 employees receive 85, the announcement states. The union is also asking for a higher compensation increase.

“Teamster members have sent a clear and forceful message to the MAC Commissioners today,” said Brian Aldes, Local 320 secretary treasurer, in a statement.

“Teamsters will no longer be second-class workers when it comes to pay and benefits with other MAC employees.”

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters