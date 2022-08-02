U of M athletic buildings evacuated due to petroleum leak, gas odor

Many in Minneapolis have been evacuated due to a petroleum leak in the sewage system Tuesday.

The area is still evacuated as fire crews work to mitigate the threat.

Melaine Rucker with the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called around 11:30 a.m. on a report of high readings of petroleum in the city's sewer system. Met Council contractors made the initial call.

Shortly thereafter, firefighters in Minneapolis responded and also confirmed the high readings. An evacuation order was made for the following areas:

E. Hennepin Ave. to Hoover St. NE

NE Stinson Blvd. to 33rd Ave. NE

18th Ave. to Elm St.

4th St. to University Ave.

14th Ave. to Oak St.

"We do not currently have a source or area the petroleum is coming from," Rucker said during a news conference.

As of 2:45 p.m., the aforementioned areas have been fully evacuated. The fire department asks if you come across any high readings or smell gas in your area to call 911. Anyone in the evacuation area is also asked to put water down drains to help with flushing out the hazard once evacuations are lifted.

Rucker noted that the sewage system extending from 18th Ave. to Elm St., as well as 15th Ave. SE to University Ave.

No injuries have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon. Crews will be monitoring as it remains unclear if there is still an active threat. However, emergency response teams are working on mitigating it. Rucker said there is no timeframe on how long it will take to flush the system.

Rucker noted a similar occurrence happening last month, but couldn't confirm if this incident was related. She added that the source is hard to find since it's in the sewer system.

This is a breaking news update. Bring Me The News' previous versions of the story goes as follows:

At 1:21 p.m., University of Minneapolis police warned people to stay out of the evacuation area as Minnesota Fire Department "considers the levels of petroleum hazardous."

The following venues in the area of 5th and Oak streets have been evacuated:

Huntington Bank Stadium

McNamara Arena

Mariucci Arena

Maturi Sports Pavilion

Aquatic Center

Recreation Center

Williams Arena

This is a breaking news update. Bring Me The News' first version of the story goes as follows:

A petroleum leak and gas odor has prompted an evacuation Tuesday of University of Minnesota athletic buildings.

According to an alert sent by U of M police at 11:51 a.m., Minneapolis Fire Department ordered an evacuation of Williams Arena due to a confirmed petroleum leak.

Then, at 12:01 p.m., campus police sent another alert saying Minneapolis Fire, citing a gas odor, ordered evacuations at Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Arena, Mariucci Arena, Maturi Sports Pavilion, Aquatic Center and the Recreation Center.

Minneapolis Fire announced at 12:19 p.m. that fire crews responded to a hazardous material call from contractors working in the sewer tunnels at 5th and Oak streets. The workers reported their gas monitor alarms sounding and a "high petroleum smell and visual of petroleum" in the sewer tunnel.

This is a developing story.