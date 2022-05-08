University of Minnesota student, 19, missing in Minneapolis

Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student who went missing overnight.

Austin Retterath was reported missing Sunday morning. He was last seen in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes. He is 6'2" tall and 160 lbs. with blonde hair.

The University of Minnesota Police Department is leading the search for him.

Anyone with information can call U of M PD at 612-624-2677, or dial 911.