U of M's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

The University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium is closed after part of its roof collapsed Wednesday evening.

The university said the collapse impacted a "small section," with video showing a hole in the exterior of the roof can be seen from outside.

The concert venue has been closed "out of an abundance of caution" until the damage and safety of the building can be assessed by structural engineers.

Two neighboring parking garages, the Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage have also been closed.

The Thursday performances of Physics Force from the U's College of Science and Engineering has been canceled.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse.

