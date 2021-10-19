UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

A commercial aviation student at the University of North Dakota was killed in a plane crash near the Minnesota-North Dakota border Monday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in a field near 11th Street NE and 165th Avenue NE, approximately five miles south of Buxton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The student pilot has been identified as John Hauser, of Chicago.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, classmates, and fraternity brothers. They are all in our thoughts and prayers,” UND President Andrew Armacost said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“This is a tragic time for John’s family and his friends. We must take the time to remember his impact on our campus community and to come together to support one another.”

According to a preliminary crash report from the FAA, Hauser was flying solo in a Piper Cherokee plane and crashed under "unknown circumstances."

The Piper Cherokee model is not among the aircraft listed on the UND aviation website, though it remains unclear if Hauser's flight was associated with the university.