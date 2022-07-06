Skip to main content
Unleashed, off-duty police K-9 attacks boy in Isanti

The attack involved an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, named Bubba.

Bubba, an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, was involved in an unprovoked attack of a child in Isanti on Friday. Source: Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The Isanti Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was badly injured in an attack by an unleashed, off-duty police K-9 in his neighborhood on Friday. 

Fox 9, who first reported on the incident, says the attack happened when the boy was playing basketball in his driveway. 

The dog, the victim's family said, was unprovoked when it suddenly rushed towards the boy and latched onto his hand, with the boy hospitalized with bite marks. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the attack involved the agency's K-9, named Bubba. 

"Our thoughts are with the victim that was injured, and we wish him a speedy recovery," the sheriff's office stated Wednesday. "Anoka County has been and will continue to work closely with the victim and family involved in this matter." 

"We certainly understand the concerns that members of the community have and will continue to thoroughly analyze the series of events which occurred in order to make corrections and improvements," the sheriff's office continued. "As part of our administrative investigation, we will be reviewing our K-9 program policies, training, and practices to make sure it is operating at its best and fulfilling our commitments to the community." 

Bubba and his handler had recently graduated from training and become certified in apprehension and narcotics detection. 

