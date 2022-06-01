Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Skip to main content
Historic flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Flood waters overtake the Lost Bay campsite on Rainy Lake. Courtesy of the National Park Service/Voyageurs National Park, May 27, 2022.

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Torrential downpour over the weekend caused an already desperate flooding situation to worsen on Rainy Lake at the Minnesota-Ontario border. 

"No one has ever seen anything like this," said Town of Fort Frances councillor Douglas Judson in an interview with Bring Me The News on Wednesday. 

Rainy Lake and the Rainy River form the border in the region with Fort Frances, Ontario situated across the way from International Falls and Ranier, Minnesota. 

Judson said much of the town's scenic waterfront walkway is underwater and some storm sewers are backing up, causing localized flooding on adjacent streets. 

On Tuesday, Judson captured a video of waters taking on Loony's Brew, a popular pub and tourist spot in Ranier. 

Historic buildings on Mallard Island, once inhabited by twentieth explorer Ernest Oberholtzer, are also taking on water. 

As of Memorial Day, seven of Oberholtzer's historic buildings were flooding, according to the Ernest Oberholtzer Foundation, and volunteers had worked for days to save books and other archival materials from ruin. 

The National Guard is continuing to help with sandbagging efforts in the region since being mobilized by Gov. Tim Walz two weeks ago. 

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said over 287,000 sandbags had been distributed in the county by Memorial Day. 

At Voyageurs National Park, camping and tour reservations are being refunded amid closures. With docks and beaches underwater, boat tours are already cancelled through June 20. 

Residents and visitors to the region are also asked to be mindful of road closures and potential evacuation orders. 

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

Voyageurs National Park flooding
MN News

Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the holiday weekend.

Strawberries
MN News

More details released about MN hepatitis A case linked to strawberries

One person in Minnesota became ill from eating strawberries purchased from a local Twin Cities market.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 9.55.34 AM
MN News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Caden Olson, pictured in the story, is about 5'8'' and 130 pounds with dark hair.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 8.13.22 AM
WI News

Middle schooler, 12, in custody over threats to other students

The threats were made at Superior Middle School on Tuesday.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis, Chauvin, other officers sued over excessive force

Bodycam footage shows Chauvin kneeling on the necks of two civilians prior to his murder of George Floyd.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 10.20.03 PM
MN Weird

Watch: Someone in plant disguise jumps out at people on Stone Arch Bridge

This is incredible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 7.31.17 AM
MN News

NWS confirms long-track tornado ripped through Minnesota

The photo above features the long-track tornado as it was seen from a farm near Milan, Minnesota.

Related

Crane Lake
MN News

Flooding expected to worsen in MN's Arrowhead region

Hundreds of private homes are at-risk in northern St. Louis County.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

Tettegouche State Park bridge
MN News

Trails reopen as waters subside, but bridges damaged at Tettegouche State Park

Water levels on the river have dropped about six to eight feet since Friday.

Anton's Restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 2.44.12 PM
MN News

After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

Immediate District 287 announced the plans after a student brought a loaded gun to school in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

boating minnesota lake
MN News

Five rescued after boat capsizes on lake in northeastern Minnesota

All five were able to swim to a nearby island.