Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Torrential downpour over the weekend caused an already desperate flooding situation to worsen on Rainy Lake at the Minnesota-Ontario border.

"No one has ever seen anything like this," said Town of Fort Frances councillor Douglas Judson in an interview with Bring Me The News on Wednesday.

Rainy Lake and the Rainy River form the border in the region with Fort Frances, Ontario situated across the way from International Falls and Ranier, Minnesota.

Judson said much of the town's scenic waterfront walkway is underwater and some storm sewers are backing up, causing localized flooding on adjacent streets.

On Tuesday, Judson captured a video of waters taking on Loony's Brew, a popular pub and tourist spot in Ranier.

Historic buildings on Mallard Island, once inhabited by twentieth explorer Ernest Oberholtzer, are also taking on water.

As of Memorial Day, seven of Oberholtzer's historic buildings were flooding, according to the Ernest Oberholtzer Foundation, and volunteers had worked for days to save books and other archival materials from ruin.

The National Guard is continuing to help with sandbagging efforts in the region since being mobilized by Gov. Tim Walz two weeks ago.

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said over 287,000 sandbags had been distributed in the county by Memorial Day.

At Voyageurs National Park, camping and tour reservations are being refunded amid closures. With docks and beaches underwater, boat tours are already cancelled through June 20.

Residents and visitors to the region are also asked to be mindful of road closures and potential evacuation orders.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.