Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

Visitors to this year's Minnesota State Fair can expect a robust law enforcement presence.

Appearing alongside Gov. Tim Walz ahead of Thursday's State Fair start, Minnesota Department of Safety Commissioner John Harrington said on Tuesday that "55 to 60" agencies will be working the 2022 event.

Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla had previously stated that the fair still needed to hire about 100 more officers out of 200 total in a letter to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, but has since confirmed they have the full contingent.

And it will be aided by officers from the Minnesota State Patrol – who will be at the entrance and exit gates – as well as Metro Transit Police, deputies from Hennepin and Ramsey counties, St. Paul Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which Harrington noted will be "here in support for investigative purposes."

Amid concerns about rising crime seen as well as a number of high-profile gun incidents at large events in different parts of the country, Harrington says that the "threat level" determined by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for this year's State Fair is "extremely low."

He also credited Knafla, who also is a commander with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, in bringing a well thought-out plan in his first year as State Fair Police Chief. 

Knafla said some new security measures will be in place this year, along with others that have been in place in the past.

"We have implemented some new things. Some of those will not be obvious to fairgoers, some of them will," he said. 

Following the departure of State Fair Police Chief Paul Paulos, the fair decided to eliminate its police department in 2021. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office was contracted to help with last year's event, but then its contract expired. General Manager Jerry Hammer announced in December 2021 that the fair's police department will be reinstated, having Knafla serve as the police chief.

Earlier Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety also announced it will be giving out free gun locks at some fair booths during the 12-day event. The department aims to hand out 10,000 of the locks, which is a part of a new initiative from the Office of Gov. Walz to improve gun safety.

